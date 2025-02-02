Syria's transitional President Ahmed al-Sharaa met Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh on Sunday in his first foreign trip as Syrian leader, Saudi state news agency SPA reported.



Live TV footage showed Sharaa shaking hands with the crown prince in the Saudi capital before sitting down for talks.



The Saudi crown prince is the second Gulf leader to meet Sharaa since the latter was declared president for a transitional phase last week.



