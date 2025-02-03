Ahmed Al Sharaa: The fall of the Assad Regime was the result of five years of strategic planning

Middle East News
03-02-2025 | 12:44
High views
Ahmed Al Sharaa: The fall of the Assad Regime was the result of five years of strategic planning

In an interview with Syria TV, newly appointed Syrian President Ahmed Al Sharaa revealed that the swift 11-day operation that led to the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime was the result of meticulous planning spanning five years. 

According to Al Sharaa, the strategy was developed in Idlib, where opposition forces worked to unify various factions and integrate different armed groups under a single coordinated effort.  

