Egypt to host emergency Arab summit on 27 February to discuss 'serious' Palestinian developments

09-02-2025 | 02:46
Egypt to host emergency Arab summit on 27 February to discuss 'serious' Palestinian developments

Egypt will host an emergency Arab summit on 27 February to discuss what it described as "serious" developments for Palestinians, according to a statement from the Egyptian foreign ministry on Sunday.

The summit comes amid regional and global condemnation of U.S. President Donald Trump's suggestion to "take over the Gaza Strip" from Israel and create a "Riviera of the Middle East" after resettling Palestinians elsewhere.

