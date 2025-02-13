UK plans to amend sanctions regime on Syria after Assad's downfall

Middle East News
13-02-2025 | 06:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UK plans to amend sanctions regime on Syria after Assad&#39;s downfall
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
UK plans to amend sanctions regime on Syria after Assad's downfall

Britain announced on Thursday that it will amend the sanctions regime imposed on Syria following the collapse of Bashar al-Assad's rule in late last year, while ensuring that asset freezes and travel bans on key figures from the previous government remain in place.

Stephen Doughty, Minister of State of the United Kingdom for Europe and North America, said, "We are making these changes to support the Syrian people in rebuilding their country and to promote security and stability."

He added, "The government remains determined to hold Bashar al-Assad and his allies accountable for their actions against the Syrian people."

Reuters
 

Middle East News

UK

Sanctions

Assad Regime

Syria

LBCI Next
UAE begins mapping corridors for air taxis and cargo drones
Egypt, Qatar 'overcome' Gaza truce obstacles: Egyptian state-aligned media
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-02-07

UK will not follow US on ICC sanctions: PM's spokesperson

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-02-10

Sanctions on Syria's banks choke recovery hopes, investment chief says

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-05

Syria's new Islamist rulers urge US to lift sanctions during visit to Doha

LBCI
World News
2025-01-10

US, UK reveal widespread sanctions against Russia's energy sector

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:49

Israel says rocket fired from Gaza fell into Palestinian territory

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:19

Turkey's Erdogan says Trump's Gaza plan is 'major threat' to world peace

LBCI
Middle East News
09:26

Yemen's Houthis threaten new attacks if Gazans displaced

LBCI
Middle East News
09:22

Iran says it can build new nuclear facilities if enemies strike

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Lebanese army extends deployment along Hermel’s northern border with Syria

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:14

Finance Minister Yassine Jaber discusses reform agenda with US Ambassador

LBCI
World News
2025-01-10

Kremlin says Putin ready for talks with Trump

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:16

Loud sonic booms heard across several areas in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:23

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:14

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:16

Loud sonic booms heard across several areas in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:01

Israeli army establishes five military sites in Lebanon: Israel's Kan 11 channel

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:34

Avichay Adraee claims Iran’s Quds Force, Hezbollah smuggle arms funds through Beirut Airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:36

Israeli army builds new military sites in Lebanon, no plans to withdraw: Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:48

Lebanon’s President receives invitation to attend funeral of Hezbollah’s Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Israeli army calls for extended deployment in South Lebanon, citing Iran's support for Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:46

Israeli minister tells Bloomberg: No immediate withdrawal from South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:37

Acting BDL governor to collaborate with new government on plan to return depositors' funds

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More