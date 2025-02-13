Britain announced on Thursday that it will amend the sanctions regime imposed on Syria following the collapse of Bashar al-Assad's rule in late last year, while ensuring that asset freezes and travel bans on key figures from the previous government remain in place.



Stephen Doughty, Minister of State of the United Kingdom for Europe and North America, said, "We are making these changes to support the Syrian people in rebuilding their country and to promote security and stability."



He added, "The government remains determined to hold Bashar al-Assad and his allies accountable for their actions against the Syrian people."



Reuters