UK will not follow US on ICC sanctions: PM's spokesperson

World News
07-02-2025 | 07:50
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UK will not follow US on ICC sanctions: PM&#39;s spokesperson
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
UK will not follow US on ICC sanctions: PM's spokesperson

Britain supports the independence of the International Criminal Court (ICC) and has no plans to sanction its officials, Prime Minister Keir Starmer's spokesperson said Friday.

The spokesperson was asked about the ICC after U.S. President Donald Trump authorized economic and travel sanctions targeting people who work on ICC investigations of U.S. citizens or allies such as Israel.

"That's a matter for the U.S.," the spokesperson told reporters. "As for the UK, we support the independence of the ICC, and therefore have no plans to sanction individual court officials."


Reuters
 

World News

UK

US

ICC

Sanctions

PM

Spokesperson

LBCI Next
UN rights chief warns worst may be ahead in east Congo conflict
India PM Modi to meet Trump in US visit next week: Foreign ministry
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
02:36

EU Council chief says US sanctions threaten ICC's independence

LBCI
World News
2025-01-10

US, UK reveal widespread sanctions against Russia's energy sector

LBCI
World News
05:43

UN calls on US to reverse ICC sanctions

LBCI
Middle East News
02:28

Israel 'hails' Trump for imposing sanctions on 'immoral' ICC

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
12:43

Trump says 'no rush' on his controversial Gaza plan

LBCI
World News
11:30

Nearly 11,000 migrants deported from US to Mexico since Trump took office

LBCI
World News
10:14

Trump says USAID should 'close'

LBCI
World News
09:50

79 parties to ICC condemn US sanctions

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:30

French ex-president Sarkozy to get electronic tag

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

Vehicle targeted by an Israeli strike near Awali checkpoint at northern entrance to Sidon

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:12

Israeli airstrikes hit multiple areas in Lebanon: The details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-28

Lebanese Army says one soldier and three civilians injured in Israeli attack

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-22

Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-21

PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:06

US envoy Morgan Ortagus affirms Hezbollah should remain defeated, disarmed, and out of government— Key takeaways from press conference

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:56

Lebanon's presidency clarifies stance on US envoy Morgan Ortagus' remarks

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:12

Israeli airstrikes hit multiple areas in Lebanon: The details

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:14

Lebanon's President Aoun meets US envoy Morgan Ortagus, says Israeli attacks must stop

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Saad Hariri's political comeback: A return to the spotlight or a role behind the scenes?

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:36

US envoy Morgan Ortagus arrives at Baabda Palace to meet Lebanon's president

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:52

Protesters gather at Beirut Airport entrance over US envoy Ortagus' remarks

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:54

Three killed, ten injured in ongoing clashes on Lebanese-Syrian border

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More