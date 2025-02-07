Britain supports the independence of the International Criminal Court (ICC) and has no plans to sanction its officials, Prime Minister Keir Starmer's spokesperson said Friday.



The spokesperson was asked about the ICC after U.S. President Donald Trump authorized economic and travel sanctions targeting people who work on ICC investigations of U.S. citizens or allies such as Israel.



"That's a matter for the U.S.," the spokesperson told reporters. "As for the UK, we support the independence of the ICC, and therefore have no plans to sanction individual court officials."





Reuters