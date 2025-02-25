National Dialogue Conference begins in Damascus as new authorities oversee transition

25-02-2025 | 02:43



The National Dialogue Conference began on Tuesday at the Presidential Palace in Damascus, according to Syria’s official news agency (SANA), as part of efforts by the new authorities to manage the transitional phase following the ousting of Bashar al-Assad.

In his opening remarks, Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa emphasized that "the unity of arms and their exclusive control by the state is a duty and an obligation."

He added, "The suspicious calls that invoke a sense of danger for certain sects and present themselves as their saviors are empty rhetoric that does not deceive Syrian awareness."

Al-Sharaa reaffirmed Syria's unity: "We will work on establishing a transitional justice commission."

Reuters

