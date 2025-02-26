News
US envoy Witkoff may travel to Middle East Sunday: Axios
World News
26-02-2025 | 00:46
US envoy Witkoff may travel to Middle East Sunday: Axios
U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff could travel to the Middle East on Sunday if negotiations on the next stage of the Gaza ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas go well, Axios reporter Barak Ravid reported on X on Tuesday.
The U.S. Middle East envoy told an American Jewish Committee event that an Israeli delegation will travel in the coming days to Doha or Cairo to negotiate the next stage of the deal, Ravid wrote. Qatar and Egypt have acted as mediators in the talks.
"If it goes well I might travel to the region on Sunday," Ravid quoted Witkoff as saying.
Ravid, citing a source, reported earlier on Tuesday that Witkoff delayed a planned trip to the Middle East by a few days due to U.S. diplomatic efforts related to Russia and Ukraine.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
United States
Steve Witkoff
Negotiationss
Gaza
Ceasefire
Israel
Hamas
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Focal points of Lebanon's parliamentary session: Political blocs clash over ministerial statement
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Focal points of Lebanon's parliamentary session: Political blocs clash over ministerial statement
0
Lebanon News
12:36
Drone strike targets Lebanon-Syria border area
Lebanon News
12:36
Drone strike targets Lebanon-Syria border area
0
World News
01:03
Mother of Palestinian boy killed in US says they were attacked for being Muslim
World News
01:03
Mother of Palestinian boy killed in US says they were attacked for being Muslim
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-15
Israel's withdrawal deadline ends in 72 hours: US envoy Morgan Ortagus expected in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-15
Israel's withdrawal deadline ends in 72 hours: US envoy Morgan Ortagus expected in Lebanon
