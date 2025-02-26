US envoy Witkoff may travel to Middle East Sunday: Axios

World News
26-02-2025 | 00:46
High views
US envoy Witkoff may travel to Middle East Sunday: Axios
0min
US envoy Witkoff may travel to Middle East Sunday: Axios

U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff could travel to the Middle East on Sunday if negotiations on the next stage of the Gaza ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas go well, Axios reporter Barak Ravid reported on X on Tuesday.

The U.S. Middle East envoy told an American Jewish Committee event that an Israeli delegation will travel in the coming days to Doha or Cairo to negotiate the next stage of the deal, Ravid wrote. Qatar and Egypt have acted as mediators in the talks.

"If it goes well I might travel to the region on Sunday," Ravid quoted Witkoff as saying.

Ravid, citing a source, reported earlier on Tuesday that Witkoff delayed a planned trip to the Middle East by a few days due to U.S. diplomatic efforts related to Russia and Ukraine.

Reuters
 

