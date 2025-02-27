Syria Kurd forces chief says they should be integrated into army, not dissolved

Middle East News
27-02-2025 | 13:59
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Syria Kurd forces chief says they should be integrated into army, not dissolved
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Syria Kurd forces chief says they should be integrated into army, not dissolved

The leader of the Kurdish-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Mazloum Abdi, said Thursday that they should be integrated into the new Syrian army, not dissolved.

"A new Syria is forming, a new state is under construction, and of course, the Syrian Democratic Forces must have a place in the new Syrian army," Abdi said.

"We don't want to dissolve the SDF, on the contrary, we think the SDF will strengthen the new Syrian army," he added after jailed PKK founder Abdullah Ocalan called on his Turkish-based group to disarm.

AFP

Middle East News

forces

chief

should

integrated

army,

dissolved

LBCI Next
NGO says Israel released 596 Palestinian prisoners Thursday, 46 more to be freed
Hamas hands over bodies of Israelis as more Palestinian prisoners freed
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-24

MP Salim Sayegh to LBCI: Hezbollah should be transformed into a civilian organization

LBCI
World News
09:20

Ocalan calls for PKK to drop weapons, be dissolved

LBCI
World News
2025-02-26

Trump says decision on a Gaza ceasefire should be up to Israel

LBCI
World News
2025-02-24

Erdogan says Ukraine, Russia should be represented 'fairly' at talks

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
14:43

Algeria says rejects France 'ultimatums and threats'

LBCI
Middle East News
12:34

Commander of SDF led by Kurds: Ocalan's statement concerns PKK, not us

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:30

Israel sends negotiators to Cairo to extend phase-one of Gaza ceasefire

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:18

ICC prosecutor's office says Palestinian probe continues with urgency

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
14:43

Algeria says rejects France 'ultimatums and threats'

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:43

Walid Jumblatt says from Baabda Palace: Israeli plan is to divide the region

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-15

Kremlin thanks Hamas for freeing Russian-Israeli hostage: State media

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Lebanese FM Youssef Rajji wraps up Paris visit, discusses Syria and Lebanon’s future with international leaders

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:16

Israel's defense minister says forces 'staying indefinitely' in Lebanon border buffer zone: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:36

Lebanon’s president congratulates government on confidence vote, calls opposition a right, necessity

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:34

Two Israeli strikes target Hermel

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:51

Saudi crown prince congratulates Lebanese PM after government's confidence vote

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:10

Israel military says struck Hezbollah 'observation post' in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:16

Amal Movement, Hezbollah unite to address reconstruction and upcoming municipal elections

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Lebanon's unpaid electricity debt: Will Lebanon finally honor its fuel agreement with Iraq?

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:43

Walid Jumblatt says from Baabda Palace: Israeli plan is to divide the region

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More