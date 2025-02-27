Syria Kurd forces chief says they should be integrated into army, not dissolved

The leader of the Kurdish-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Mazloum Abdi, said Thursday that they should be integrated into the new Syrian army, not dissolved.



"A new Syria is forming, a new state is under construction, and of course, the Syrian Democratic Forces must have a place in the new Syrian army," Abdi said.



"We don't want to dissolve the SDF, on the contrary, we think the SDF will strengthen the new Syrian army," he added after jailed PKK founder Abdullah Ocalan called on his Turkish-based group to disarm.



AFP