Three killed, 20 injured in explosion in Syria's Deir el-Zor: State news agency

03-03-2025 | 11:47
Three killed, 20 injured in explosion in Syria's Deir el-Zor: State news agency

Three people were killed and 20 others injured in an explosion in the Syria's eastern Deir el-Zor region, the state news agency reported on Monday.

It said the reason behind the explosion was unknown.


Reuters
 

