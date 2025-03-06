Jordanian border forces clash with smugglers, killing four

06-03-2025 | 03:35
Jordanian border forces clash with smugglers, killing four

Jordanian border forces clashed on Thursday with armed smuggling groups attempting to cross the northern border from Syria into Jordan, the Jordan Armed forces said in a statement.

The clashes resulted in the death of four smugglers, while the remaining individuals retreated into Syrian territory.

According to the statement, the smugglers had attempted to exploit poor weather conditions and dense fog to cross the border, but Jordanian forces "applied engagement rules to prevent their infiltration."

Large quantities of narcotics and weapons were seized and transferred to the relevant authorities, the armed forces said.

The amount of the seized drugs was not disclosed.



Reuters
 

Download now the LBCI mobile app
