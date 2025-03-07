Iranian mission to UN says Tehran has not received Trump’s letter

Middle East News
07-03-2025 | 10:38
High views
Iranian mission to UN says Tehran has not received Trump’s letter
Iranian mission to UN says Tehran has not received Trump’s letter

Iran has not yet received the letter, Iran's mission to the United Nations in New York said on Friday. There was no immediate response from the foreign ministry in Iran, where it is the weekend, to a request for comment on Trump's remarks.

Iran's Nour News, affiliated with the country's top security body, dismissed Trump's letter as a "repetitive show" by Washington.

Reuters

World News

Middle East News

Iran

Mission

United Nations

Donald Trump

Letter

Syria imposes curfew in Latakia, Tartus after clashes
Syrian security forces arrest former Intelligence Chief accused of assassinating Kamal Jumblatt
