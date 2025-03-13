Israeli Druze prepare for first visit by Syrian Druze in decades

The head of the Druze community in Israel on Thursday hailed plans for the first visit by a Druze religious delegation from Syria in five decades, despite escalating cross-border tensions underscored by an Israeli airstrike on Damascus.



The Druze, an Arab minority who practice a religion originally derived from Islam, live in Lebanon, Syria, Israel, and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, occupying a distinctive position in the region's mosaic of faiths and cultures.



Sheikh Mowafaq Tarif said the visit by around 100 Syrian Druze religious elders on Friday would be the first to Israel in some 50 years, when a group came in the immediate aftermath of the 1973 Yom Kippur war between Israel, Syria, and Egypt.



"All the Druze sect considers tomorrow a historic, festive day after a decades-long absence," he told Reuters at his home in Julis in northern Israel.



Reuters