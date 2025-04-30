Israel orders military to prepare to strike Syria government targets if Druze threatened

Israel's army chief on Wednesday ordered the military to prepare to strike targets belonging to the Syrian government if the Druze community faced more violence, the military said.



Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir "instructed the Israeli military to prepare to strike targets belonging to the Syrian regime should violence against Druze communities continue," the military said, hours after it struck an "extremist group" in the area of Damascus that it said was preparing to attack the Druze.





AFP