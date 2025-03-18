Israel intercepts missile from Yemen: Military

Middle East News
18-03-2025 | 14:06
High views
Israel intercepts missile from Yemen: Military
Israel intercepts missile from Yemen: Military

The Israeli military said Tuesday it had intercepted a projectile launched from Yemen that crossed into Israeli territory.


Reuters
 

Middle East News

Israel

Missile

Yemen

Military

