Appeal to Supreme Court over Israel Internal Security Agency chief sacking

Middle East News
21-03-2025 | 03:58
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Appeal to Supreme Court over Israel Internal Security Agency chief sacking
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Appeal to Supreme Court over Israel Internal Security Agency chief sacking

Israel's opposition and an NGO said on Friday they had filed a petition against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decision to dismiss Internal Security Agency chief Ronen Bar overnight.

The Movement for Quality Government in Israel denounced in a statement "an unlawful decision... posing a real risk to the national security of the State of Israel", while opposition leader Yair Lapid's center-right party said it has filed an appeal with the Supreme Court, and denounced what it called "a decision based on flagrant conflict of interest."

AFP
 

Middle East News

Israel

Ronen Bar

Government

Shin Bet

LBCI Next
Situation in Gaza gravely concerning as aid massively reduced: UNRWA
Khamenei says US threats against Iran 'will get them nowhere'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-16

Israel's Netanyahu says will dismiss internal security agency chief

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:38

Israel says killed Hamas's internal security chief in Gaza strike

LBCI
World News
2025-03-05

Supreme Court rejects Trump's bid to freeze $2 bn in aid payments

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-16

Israel's internal divisions: Complications over Israel-Hamas prisoner exchange deal

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
07:14

Magnitude 5 earthquake hits Natanz area of central Iran

LBCI
Middle East News
06:26

Kremlin says Iran has the right to peaceful nuclear energy

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:10

Situation in Gaza gravely concerning as aid massively reduced: UNRWA

LBCI
Middle East News
03:40

Khamenei says US threats against Iran 'will get them nowhere'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:59

Lebanon's Energy Minister denies reports of power cuts targeting specific regions

LBCI
World News
2025-02-11

Europe rights court condemns Russia for suppressing Ukraine war dissent

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-02-03

Ahmed Al Sharaa: The fall of the Assad Regime was the result of five years of strategic planning

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:26

Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:13

Corruption probe: Lebanese ex-economy minister Amin Salam banned from travel over extortion and misuse of funds — the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:30

Israeli airstrikes hit Bekaa and southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:43

Lebanon ready to hand over more than 700 Syrian prisoners to Damascus

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:21

Looting, destruction, and fear: Inside Lebanon’s escalating border crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:53

Israel says struck alleged military sites in east, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:07

PM Nawaf Salam says: A transparent and efficient state administration is essential for good governance

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:25

Lebanese army chief discusses regional developments with US ambassador

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:15

MP Sajih Attieh tells LBCI: Qlayaat Airport to be operational, with foreign and Arab companies interested in investing

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More