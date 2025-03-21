Appeal to Supreme Court over Israel Internal Security Agency chief sacking

Israel's opposition and an NGO said on Friday they had filed a petition against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decision to dismiss Internal Security Agency chief Ronen Bar overnight.



The Movement for Quality Government in Israel denounced in a statement "an unlawful decision... posing a real risk to the national security of the State of Israel", while opposition leader Yair Lapid's center-right party said it has filed an appeal with the Supreme Court, and denounced what it called "a decision based on flagrant conflict of interest."



