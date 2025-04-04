Israeli PM says security chief's accusations against him 'lies'

04-04-2025 | 12:38
Israeli PM says security chief&#39;s accusations against him &#39;lies&#39;
Israeli PM says security chief's accusations against him 'lies'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday said a letter published by the internal security chief alleging the premier had asked him to help delay his corruption trial was "full of lies."

"This statement is full of lies," a statement from Netanyahu's office said, adding that "the discussion that took place... was about the location of the testimony, not its existence."


AFP
 

Middle East News

Israeli

PM

Netanyahu

Security

Chief

Accusations

Lies

