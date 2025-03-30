Saudi Arabia welcomes Syria’s new government, hopes for stronger ties

Middle East News
30-03-2025 | 04:39
High views
Saudi Arabia welcomes Syria’s new government, hopes for stronger ties
Saudi Arabia welcomes Syria’s new government, hopes for stronger ties

Saudi Arabia welcomed the formation of Syria’s new government, expressing hope that it will meet the aspirations of the Syrian people, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a statement Sunday.

The kingdom said it looks forward to working with the new government to strengthen relations and expand cooperation in various fields, according to the statement.

Riyadh also wished the Syrian government success in achieving security, stability, and prosperity for the country.
 

