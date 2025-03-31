Israeli military reports aircraft crash near Nirim in Gaza border area

31-03-2025 | 11:19
Israeli military reports aircraft crash near Nirim in Gaza border area
Israeli military reports aircraft crash near Nirim in Gaza border area

The Israeli military reported that an aircraft crashed near the Nirim area in the Gaza border region. According to the military, there is no concern about any information leakage from the incident.
 

Middle East News

Israel

Nirim

Gaza

