Israel will kill Hamas leaders next time if they survived Qatar attack: Israeli official

Israel-Gaza War Updates
11-09-2025 | 00:33
High views
Israel will kill Hamas leaders next time if they survived Qatar attack: Israeli official
Israel will kill Hamas leaders next time if they survived Qatar attack: Israeli official

If Israel failed to kill Hamas leaders in an airstrike on Qatar on Tuesday, it would succeed next time, the Israeli ambassador to the United States said after the operation, which raised concerns it would torpedo efforts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza.

"We have put terrorists on notice, wherever they may be .... we're going to pursue them, and we're going to destroy those who will destroy us," Yechiel Leiter said in a speech at the U.S. Capitol complex on Wednesday.


Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

