Israeli strike 'killed any hope' for Gaza hostages: Qatar PM to CNN
Middle East News
10-09-2025 | 15:20
Israeli strike 'killed any hope' for Gaza hostages: Qatar PM to CNN
Qatar's prime minister said Wednesday that an Israeli strike in Doha on Hamas killed hope for hostages in Gaza as he called for his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu to be "brought to justice."
"I think that what Netanyahu has done yesterday, he just killed any hope for those hostages," Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani told CNN.
AFP
Middle East News
Israel
Strike
Gaza
Hostages
Qatar
Israel doesn't 'always act in the interests of the US,' ambassador says after Qatar strikes
Qatar says US warning came after Israeli strike started
Middle East News
2025-09-01
Yemen's Houthis hold funeral for PM killed in Israeli strike
Middle East News
2025-09-01
Yemen's Houthis hold funeral for PM killed in Israeli strike
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-26
Mediator Qatar says 'still waiting' for Israeli response to Gaza truce proposal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-26
Mediator Qatar says 'still waiting' for Israeli response to Gaza truce proposal
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-16
Trump to meet Qatar's PM as push for Gaza ceasefire deal continues
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-16
Trump to meet Qatar's PM as push for Gaza ceasefire deal continues
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-16
Trump to meet Qatar's PM to discuss Gaza ceasefire deal: Report
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-16
Trump to meet Qatar's PM to discuss Gaza ceasefire deal: Report
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:45
Tunisia calls attack on Gaza aid flotilla 'premeditated aggression'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:45
Tunisia calls attack on Gaza aid flotilla 'premeditated aggression'
0
Middle East News
14:53
Qatar’s PM: Discussing regional response to Israeli attack with partners
Middle East News
14:53
Qatar’s PM: Discussing regional response to Israeli attack with partners
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:38
Israel PM urges Qatar to expel 'terrorists' or bring them to justice
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:38
Israel PM urges Qatar to expel 'terrorists' or bring them to justice
0
World News
13:18
Canada 'evaluating' relations with Israel after Qatar strikes
World News
13:18
Canada 'evaluating' relations with Israel after Qatar strikes
Lebanon News
2025-07-26
Israeli airstrike in South Lebanon kills one: Health Ministry
Lebanon News
2025-07-26
Israeli airstrike in South Lebanon kills one: Health Ministry
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-02
As fuel tax stalls, Lebanon hunts for new ways to pay military and security personnel
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-02
As fuel tax stalls, Lebanon hunts for new ways to pay military and security personnel
0
World News
2025-05-06
Putin and Netanyahu discuss Middle East, bilateral ties in phone call: Kremlin
World News
2025-05-06
Putin and Netanyahu discuss Middle East, bilateral ties in phone call: Kremlin
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-04
Overcrowded and overlooked: Lebanon's prisons at breaking point
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-04
Overcrowded and overlooked: Lebanon's prisons at breaking point
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
1
Lebanon News
05:45
MPs warn of ‘ticking time bomb’ as 150,000 tons of asbestos waste sit in Beirut
Lebanon News
05:45
MPs warn of ‘ticking time bomb’ as 150,000 tons of asbestos waste sit in Beirut
2
Lebanon News
03:48
Lebanon fully cooperating with Saudi Arabia, Kuwait on anti-narcotics efforts, interior minister says
Lebanon News
03:48
Lebanon fully cooperating with Saudi Arabia, Kuwait on anti-narcotics efforts, interior minister says
3
Lebanon News
11:59
Naim Qassem: US seeks to hand Lebanon to Israel, Hezbollah will never yield to pressure
Lebanon News
11:59
Naim Qassem: US seeks to hand Lebanon to Israel, Hezbollah will never yield to pressure
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
From Gaza to Qatar: Is Israel’s strike on Doha part of a 77-year-old security-driven narrative?
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
From Gaza to Qatar: Is Israel’s strike on Doha part of a 77-year-old security-driven narrative?
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Arida school in ruins after Israeli strike, leaving 250 Lebanese students without classes
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Arida school in ruins after Israeli strike, leaving 250 Lebanese students without classes
6
World News
05:17
Poland invokes NATO Article 4 for urgent talks after drone incursion
World News
05:17
Poland invokes NATO Article 4 for urgent talks after drone incursion
7
Lebanon News
08:43
PM Salam discusses political developments with UN envoy, meets Islamic Group delegation on Lebanon’s challenges and opportunities
Lebanon News
08:43
PM Salam discusses political developments with UN envoy, meets Islamic Group delegation on Lebanon’s challenges and opportunities
8
Middle East News
10:52
Saudi Crown Prince condemns Israeli attack on Doha
Middle East News
10:52
Saudi Crown Prince condemns Israeli attack on Doha
