News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
19
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
24
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Kaser Adem - Al Saradib
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
19
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
24
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Tunisia calls attack on Gaza aid flotilla 'premeditated aggression'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10-09-2025 | 15:45
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Tunisia calls attack on Gaza aid flotilla 'premeditated aggression'
Tunisia's interior ministry on Wednesday described as "premeditated aggression" an attack a day earlier on a Gaza aid flotilla docked in the North African country.
The ministry added that it was launching an investigation to "shed full light" on the incident, after activists on the Global Sumud Flotilla reported two drone attacks within 24 hours.
Tunisia's national guard on Tuesday said that "no drones have been detected."
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Tunisia
Attack
Gaza
Aid
Next
Israel’s army destroys new high-rise building in Gaza City
Hamas issues statement condemning Israeli strike on delegation in Qatar
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-09
Aid flotilla activists say determined to reach Gaza despite 'drone attack'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-09
Aid flotilla activists say determined to reach Gaza despite 'drone attack'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-09
Gaza aid flotilla says hit by drone, Tunisia says none detected
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-09
Gaza aid flotilla says hit by drone, Tunisia says none detected
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-25
Turkey calls Israel's strike on Gaza hospital 'attack on press freedom'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-25
Turkey calls Israel's strike on Gaza hospital 'attack on press freedom'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-05
Two US aid workers wounded in Gaza 'attack': GHF
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-05
Two US aid workers wounded in Gaza 'attack': GHF
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:38
Israel PM urges Qatar to expel 'terrorists' or bring them to justice
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:38
Israel PM urges Qatar to expel 'terrorists' or bring them to justice
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
From Gaza to Qatar: Is Israel’s strike on Doha part of a 77-year-old security-driven narrative?
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
From Gaza to Qatar: Is Israel’s strike on Doha part of a 77-year-old security-driven narrative?
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:47
Israel’s army destroys new high-rise building in Gaza City
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:47
Israel’s army destroys new high-rise building in Gaza City
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-09
Hamas issues statement condemning Israeli strike on delegation in Qatar
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-09
Hamas issues statement condemning Israeli strike on delegation in Qatar
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
15:33
Trump says 'we must all pray' for shot activist Kirk
World News
15:33
Trump says 'we must all pray' for shot activist Kirk
0
Middle East News
2025-09-09
Israeli sources: US notified ahead of strike on Hamas leadership in Qatar
Middle East News
2025-09-09
Israeli sources: US notified ahead of strike on Hamas leadership in Qatar
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-04
Turnout reaches nearly 21% in some districts by noon in Mount Lebanon municipal elections
Lebanon News
2025-05-04
Turnout reaches nearly 21% in some districts by noon in Mount Lebanon municipal elections
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Arida school in ruins after Israeli strike, leaving 250 Lebanese students without classes
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Arida school in ruins after Israeli strike, leaving 250 Lebanese students without classes
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:45
MPs warn of ‘ticking time bomb’ as 150,000 tons of asbestos waste sit in Beirut
Lebanon News
05:45
MPs warn of ‘ticking time bomb’ as 150,000 tons of asbestos waste sit in Beirut
2
Lebanon News
03:48
Lebanon fully cooperating with Saudi Arabia, Kuwait on anti-narcotics efforts, interior minister says
Lebanon News
03:48
Lebanon fully cooperating with Saudi Arabia, Kuwait on anti-narcotics efforts, interior minister says
3
Lebanon News
11:59
Naim Qassem: US seeks to hand Lebanon to Israel, Hezbollah will never yield to pressure
Lebanon News
11:59
Naim Qassem: US seeks to hand Lebanon to Israel, Hezbollah will never yield to pressure
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
From Gaza to Qatar: Is Israel’s strike on Doha part of a 77-year-old security-driven narrative?
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
From Gaza to Qatar: Is Israel’s strike on Doha part of a 77-year-old security-driven narrative?
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Arida school in ruins after Israeli strike, leaving 250 Lebanese students without classes
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Arida school in ruins after Israeli strike, leaving 250 Lebanese students without classes
6
World News
05:17
Poland invokes NATO Article 4 for urgent talks after drone incursion
World News
05:17
Poland invokes NATO Article 4 for urgent talks after drone incursion
7
Lebanon News
08:43
PM Salam discusses political developments with UN envoy, meets Islamic Group delegation on Lebanon’s challenges and opportunities
Lebanon News
08:43
PM Salam discusses political developments with UN envoy, meets Islamic Group delegation on Lebanon’s challenges and opportunities
8
Middle East News
10:52
Saudi Crown Prince condemns Israeli attack on Doha
Middle East News
10:52
Saudi Crown Prince condemns Israeli attack on Doha
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More