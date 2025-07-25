News
France's top court rules arrest warrant for ex-Syrian leader Assad is invalid
Middle East News
25-07-2025 | 10:50
High views
Share
Share
2
min
France's top court rules arrest warrant for ex-Syrian leader Assad is invalid
France's highest court ruled on Friday that an arrest warrant for former Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad was invalid as it was issued when he was still in office, but said a new warrant can now be issued as he is no longer a sitting head of state.
French investigating magistrates had issued the warrant in November 2023 following a French investigation into chemical weapons attacks in the Syrian city of Douma and Eastern Ghouta district in August 2013 that killed more than 1,000 people.
The Court of Cassation's decision overturns one made by the Paris Court of Appeal, which had ruled last year that the warrant was valid. Prosecutors, who would need to ask police to carry out the warrant, had challenged its validity.
"International custom does not allow any exception to the personal immunity of a foreign head of state during the entire duration of their term in office, even when the alleged acts constitute genocide, war crimes, or crimes against humanity," the Court of Cassation said in a statement.
Reuters
Middle East News
France
Court
Arrest
Warrant
Syria
Leader
Bashar al-Assad
France says State of Palestine recognition 'goes against' Hamas stance
France to recognise Palestinian state in September, Macron says
