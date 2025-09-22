Macron repeats no embassy in Palestinian state until ceasefire, hostages released

22-09-2025 | 15:56
Macron repeats no embassy in Palestinian state until ceasefire, hostages released
Macron repeats no embassy in Palestinian state until ceasefire, hostages released

French President Emmanuel Macron, recognizing a Palestinian state on Monday, reiterated that Paris will not open an embassy until a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of all hostages.

"I may be able to decide to establish an embassy in the State of Palestine once all the hostages held in Gaza are freed and a ceasefire is in place," Macron told a U.N. gathering in New York.

AFP

