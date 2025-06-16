News
Iran vows more 'devastating' operations against Israel's 'vital targets'
Middle East News
16-06-2025 | 03:20
Iran vows more 'devastating' operations against Israel's 'vital targets'
Iran vowed Monday to carry out more "devastating" operations against Israeli targets as Tehran struck its arch-foe with a barrage of missiles.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards, in a statement quoted by the official IRNA news agency, warned that "effective, targeted and more devastating operations against the vital targets" in Israel "will continue until its complete destruction."
AFP
Middle East News
Israel
Iran
Attacks
Operations
