Iran says right to enrich uranium 'unshakable,' ahead of key talks

Middle East News
24-07-2025 | 12:41
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran says right to enrich uranium &#39;unshakable,&#39; ahead of key talks
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iran says right to enrich uranium 'unshakable,' ahead of key talks

Iran on Thursday reaffirmed its right to enrich uranium, saying it was "unshakable," on the eve of key talks with European powers threatening to re-impose sanctions.

"Especially after the recent war, it is important for them to understand that the Islamic Republic of Iran's position remains unshakable, and that our uranium enrichment will continue. We will not give up this right of the Iranian people," Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi was quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency.


AFP
 

Middle East News

Iran

Uranium

Nuclear

Negotiations

LBCI Next
Explosion in Syria's Idlib kills civilians, Al Ekhbariah TV reports
Syria to sign 44 agreements with Saudi Arabia worth nearly $6 billion
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-07-12

Iran says any nuclear deal must respect 'right' to enrich uranium

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-12

Iranian official says Tehran will not give up its right to enrich uranium

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-13

Iran says most of damage at underground uranium enrichment plant 'surface level'

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-13

Iran says has 'legitimate right' to respond to Israel attacks

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:22

Britain, France, Germany to hold Gaza 'emergency call' Friday: UK

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:30

Israeli PM warns Hamas truce talks no sign of weakness

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:23

US envoy Witkoff says withdrawing from Gaza talks, considering 'alternative options'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Disputed borders and denied towers: Israel pushes back on monitoring plan

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-12

Lebanese President Aoun to meet Pope Leo XIV during Rome visit

LBCI
World News
2025-07-21

Pakistani Islamist militants use drones to target security forces, officials say

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Disputed borders and denied towers: Israel pushes back on monitoring plan

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:50

PM Salam thanks Macron for France's commitment to assisting Lebanon, renewing UNIFIL mandate

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More