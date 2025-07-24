Iran says right to enrich uranium 'unshakable,' ahead of key talks

Iran on Thursday reaffirmed its right to enrich uranium, saying it was "unshakable," on the eve of key talks with European powers threatening to re-impose sanctions.



"Especially after the recent war, it is important for them to understand that the Islamic Republic of Iran's position remains unshakable, and that our uranium enrichment will continue. We will not give up this right of the Iranian people," Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi was quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency.





AFP