Israeli annexation in West Bank 'red line' for UAE: Official

Israel-Gaza War Updates
03-09-2025
High views
Israeli annexation in West Bank 'red line' for UAE: Official

Israeli moves to annex parts of the occupied West Bank are a "red line" for the United Arab Emirates, one of the few Arab countries to recognize Israel, a senior official said on Wednesday.

"Annexation of the West Bank would constitute a red line for the UAE," said Lana Nusseibeh, assistant minister for political affairs, in a statement sent to AFP.


Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Annexation

West Bank

UAE

