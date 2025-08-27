Trump to chair Gaza meeting in Washington, top US and Israeli diplomats to also meet

U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff said on Tuesday that President Donald Trump would chair a meeting on Gaza at the White House on Wednesday and added that Washington expected Israel's war in the Palestinian territory to be settled by the end of the year.



The U.S. State Department separately said Secretary of State Marco Rubio will meet Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar in Washington on Wednesday. It released the information in a regular next-day public schedule that said their meeting at the State Department would be held at 1515 ET (1915 GMT).





Reuters