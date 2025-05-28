Ryanair extends suspension of flights to and from Tel Aviv until July 31

28-05-2025 | 09:38
Ryanair extends suspension of flights to and from Tel Aviv until July 31
Ryanair extends suspension of flights to and from Tel Aviv until July 31

Low-cost airline Ryanair announced on Wednesday the cancellation of all its flights to and from Tel Aviv until July 31, extending the suspension of its operations to Israel.

Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary said a few days ago that the company was "starting to lose patience" with the security disruptions at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport and might consider relocating its aircraft to alternative destinations.

Reuters

Iran says it might accept American IAEA inspectors if nuclear deal with US is reached
UN says images of Gaza aid rush 'heartbreaking'
