Israel strikes on Yemeni capital Sanaa kill six, wound dozens

Middle East News
25-08-2025 | 03:06
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel strikes on Yemeni capital Sanaa kill six, wound dozens
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israel strikes on Yemeni capital Sanaa kill six, wound dozens

Israeli strikes hit the Yemeni capital Sanaa on Sunday in retaliation for Houthi missiles fired towards Israel, with a Houthi health official saying the attack killed six people and wounded 86.

The strikes are the latest in over a year of direct attacks and counterstrikes between Israel and Houthi militants in Yemen, part of a spillover from the war in Gaza.

The Israeli military said the targets included a military compound housing the presidential palace, two power plants and a fuel storage site. The strikes killed six people and injured 86 in a final toll, a Houthi Health Ministry spokesperson said on X.


Reuters
 

Middle East News

Israel

Strikes

Yemen

Capital

Sanaa

Kill

Wound

LBCI Next
LBCI correspondent Amal Shehadeh: US-brokered security deal between Israel and Syria in the works
Security, buffer zones, and Hezbollah: US Envoy Tom Barrack navigates complex talks in Israel
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
09:33

Israeli strikes hit Yemeni capital of Sanaa: Houthi-affiliated al Masirah TV

LBCI
World News
2025-08-05

Russian strikes kill one, wound many in Ukraine's east

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-08-17

Israel says it targeted energy infrastructure site used by Houthis near Yemeni capital

LBCI
Middle East News
11:17

Israeli strikes in Yemen's capital kill two: Houthis

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
06:22

Syria president to speak at UN General Assembly

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:58

Israel hits Gaza hospital, killing at least 15 people, including journalists

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:29

Al Jazeera journalist killed in Gaza: Spokesperson

LBCI
Middle East News
04:26

LBCI correspondent Amal Shehadeh: US-brokered security deal between Israel and Syria in the works

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-25

Lebanon's president, first lady head to Rome for Pope Francis’ funeral

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-08-23

Israeli-American consultations continue on US proposal, sources tell LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-03

Lebanon declares public holidays for Good Friday and Easter Monday

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:29

Al Jazeera journalist killed in Gaza: Spokesperson

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Lira redenomination: Could Lebanon's currency be reshaped by dropping zeros?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Security, buffer zones, and Hezbollah: US Envoy Tom Barrack navigates complex talks in Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

Hidden drugs and pills: Inside Lebanon's airport seizures

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:11

Lebanon's road accidents: Casualties near annual record in seven months

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:49

LBCI sources: US Envoy Tom Barrack to meet Syrian President ahead of Beirut visit

LBCI
Middle East News
08:06

US Envoy Tom Barrack in Israel for talks on security arrangements with Lebanon and Syria: Axios

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:58

Sources to LBCI: Lebanese-Syrian meeting held three weeks ago as continuation under Saudi mediation

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:01

Israel signals readiness to scale back military presence if Lebanon moves to disarm Hezbollah

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More