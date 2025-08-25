News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
34
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
33
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
34
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
33
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel strikes on Yemeni capital Sanaa kill six, wound dozens
Middle East News
25-08-2025 | 03:06
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel strikes on Yemeni capital Sanaa kill six, wound dozens
Israeli strikes hit the Yemeni capital Sanaa on Sunday in retaliation for Houthi missiles fired towards Israel, with a Houthi health official saying the attack killed six people and wounded 86.
The strikes are the latest in over a year of direct attacks and counterstrikes between Israel and Houthi militants in Yemen, part of a spillover from the war in Gaza.
The Israeli military said the targets included a military compound housing the presidential palace, two power plants and a fuel storage site. The strikes killed six people and injured 86 in a final toll, a Houthi Health Ministry spokesperson said on X.
Reuters
Middle East News
Israel
Strikes
Yemen
Capital
Sanaa
Kill
Wound
Next
LBCI correspondent Amal Shehadeh: US-brokered security deal between Israel and Syria in the works
Security, buffer zones, and Hezbollah: US Envoy Tom Barrack navigates complex talks in Israel
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
09:33
Israeli strikes hit Yemeni capital of Sanaa: Houthi-affiliated al Masirah TV
Middle East News
09:33
Israeli strikes hit Yemeni capital of Sanaa: Houthi-affiliated al Masirah TV
0
World News
2025-08-05
Russian strikes kill one, wound many in Ukraine's east
World News
2025-08-05
Russian strikes kill one, wound many in Ukraine's east
0
Middle East News
2025-08-17
Israel says it targeted energy infrastructure site used by Houthis near Yemeni capital
Middle East News
2025-08-17
Israel says it targeted energy infrastructure site used by Houthis near Yemeni capital
0
Middle East News
11:17
Israeli strikes in Yemen's capital kill two: Houthis
Middle East News
11:17
Israeli strikes in Yemen's capital kill two: Houthis
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
06:22
Syria president to speak at UN General Assembly
Middle East News
06:22
Syria president to speak at UN General Assembly
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:58
Israel hits Gaza hospital, killing at least 15 people, including journalists
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:58
Israel hits Gaza hospital, killing at least 15 people, including journalists
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:29
Al Jazeera journalist killed in Gaza: Spokesperson
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:29
Al Jazeera journalist killed in Gaza: Spokesperson
0
Middle East News
04:26
LBCI correspondent Amal Shehadeh: US-brokered security deal between Israel and Syria in the works
Middle East News
04:26
LBCI correspondent Amal Shehadeh: US-brokered security deal between Israel and Syria in the works
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-25
Lebanon's president, first lady head to Rome for Pope Francis’ funeral
Lebanon News
2025-04-25
Lebanon's president, first lady head to Rome for Pope Francis’ funeral
0
Middle East News
2025-08-23
Israeli-American consultations continue on US proposal, sources tell LBCI
Middle East News
2025-08-23
Israeli-American consultations continue on US proposal, sources tell LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-03
Lebanon declares public holidays for Good Friday and Easter Monday
Lebanon News
2025-04-03
Lebanon declares public holidays for Good Friday and Easter Monday
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:29
Al Jazeera journalist killed in Gaza: Spokesperson
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:29
Al Jazeera journalist killed in Gaza: Spokesperson
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Lira redenomination: Could Lebanon's currency be reshaped by dropping zeros?
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Lira redenomination: Could Lebanon's currency be reshaped by dropping zeros?
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Security, buffer zones, and Hezbollah: US Envoy Tom Barrack navigates complex talks in Israel
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Security, buffer zones, and Hezbollah: US Envoy Tom Barrack navigates complex talks in Israel
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Hidden drugs and pills: Inside Lebanon's airport seizures
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Hidden drugs and pills: Inside Lebanon's airport seizures
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Lebanon's road accidents: Casualties near annual record in seven months
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Lebanon's road accidents: Casualties near annual record in seven months
5
Lebanon News
11:49
LBCI sources: US Envoy Tom Barrack to meet Syrian President ahead of Beirut visit
Lebanon News
11:49
LBCI sources: US Envoy Tom Barrack to meet Syrian President ahead of Beirut visit
6
Middle East News
08:06
US Envoy Tom Barrack in Israel for talks on security arrangements with Lebanon and Syria: Axios
Middle East News
08:06
US Envoy Tom Barrack in Israel for talks on security arrangements with Lebanon and Syria: Axios
7
Lebanon News
10:58
Sources to LBCI: Lebanese-Syrian meeting held three weeks ago as continuation under Saudi mediation
Lebanon News
10:58
Sources to LBCI: Lebanese-Syrian meeting held three weeks ago as continuation under Saudi mediation
8
Lebanon News
04:01
Israel signals readiness to scale back military presence if Lebanon moves to disarm Hezbollah
Lebanon News
04:01
Israel signals readiness to scale back military presence if Lebanon moves to disarm Hezbollah
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More