Israel says intercepts missile from Yemen after air raid warning

29-05-2025 | 14:35
Israel says intercepts missile from Yemen after air raid warning
0min
Israel says intercepts missile from Yemen after air raid warning

The Israeli army said it had intercepted a missile launched from Yemen on Thursday after air raid sirens sounded in the center of the country, with explosions heard over Jerusalem.

"Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas in Israel, a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted," the army said in a statement.


