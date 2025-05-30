Netanyahu 'successfully underwent routine colonoscopy' Friday: PM office

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the 75-year-old premier "successfully underwent a routine colonoscopy" at a hospital in Jerusalem on Friday.



"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu successfully underwent a routine colonoscopy this morning at Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem," a statement from his office said. It comes after the United States said Thursday that Israel had approved a new Gaza ceasefire proposal submitted to Hamas, but the Palestinian militant group said it failed to satisfy its demands.



AFP