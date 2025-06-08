Israeli military kills four near aid distribution site in Gaza: Medics

Israel-Gaza War Updates
08-06-2025 | 07:41
High views
Israeli military kills four near aid distribution site in Gaza: Medics
Israeli military kills four near aid distribution site in Gaza: Medics

Four people were killed and others injured by Israeli forces on Sunday as Palestinians making their way to an aid distribution site in the southern Gaza Strip came under fire, according to Palestinian paramedics.

The Israeli military said in a statement that troops had opened fire in southern Gaza but said that it had directed warning shots at a group that was moving towards soldiers and deemed a threat to them.


Reuters

