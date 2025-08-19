Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese had forsaken Australia's Jewish community and betrayed Israel, a remark that may further strain diplomatic ties tested by the war in Gaza.



Netanyahu's comment followed Israel's revocation of the visas of Australian diplomats to the Palestinian Authority on Monday, after a decision by Canberra to recognise a Palestinian state and cancel the visa of an Israeli lawmaker.



"History will remember Albanese for what he is: A weak politician who betrayed Israel and abandoned Australia's Jews," Netanyahu said on the official prime minister's X account in English.



Reuters