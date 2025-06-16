Israel army says struck Revolutionary Guard command centers in Tehran

16-06-2025
Israel army says struck Revolutionary Guard command centers in Tehran

Israel's military said on Monday it struck command centers in Tehran belonging to Iran's Quds Force, the foreign operations arm of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The Israeli air force "struck command centers belonging to the Quds Force of the IRGC and the Iranian military, with precise direction from the (Israeli military) Intelligence Directorate," an army statement said, specifying the targets were located in the Iranian capital.

