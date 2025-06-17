Erdogan says Israel under Netanyahu 'biggest threat' to region

17-06-2025 | 14:22
Erdogan says Israel under Netanyahu 'biggest threat' to region
Erdogan says Israel under Netanyahu 'biggest threat' to region

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of being "the biggest threat" to the Middle East region, in a phone call with Qatar's emir on Tuesday, his office said.

Erdogan said that he "will continue his efforts to end the spiral of violence, and that Netanyahu has shown once again that he is the biggest threat to the security of the region," according to the presidency.


AFP
 

