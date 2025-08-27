Pope Leo makes 'strong appeal' for end of Israel-Hamas conflict

Israel-Gaza War Updates
27-08-2025 | 05:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Pope Leo makes &#39;strong appeal&#39; for end of Israel-Hamas conflict
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Pope Leo makes 'strong appeal' for end of Israel-Hamas conflict

Pope Leo made a "strong appeal" to the global community on Wednesday to end the nearly two-year conflict between Israel and Hamas, calling for a permanent ceasefire, release of hostages and the provision of humanitarian aid.

"I once again issue a strong appeal ... so that an end may be put to the conflict in the Holy Land, which has caused so much terror, destruction, and death," the pontiff said in his weekly audience at the Vatican.

"I implore that all hostages be freed, that a permanent ceasefire be reached, that the safe entry of humanitarian aid be facilitated, and that international humanitarian law be fully respected," he said.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

World News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Pope Leo

Conflict

Israel

Hamas

Ceasefire

Hostages

LBCI Next
Israeli army says 'evacuation of Gaza City is inevitable'
Israel says targeted Hamas camera in strikes that killed Gaza journalists
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-20

Pope Leo calls for end to 'barbarity of war' after strike on Gaza church

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-18

France plans European 'initiative' to end Iran-Israel conflict: Presidency

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-16

Putin, Erdogan urged 'immediate' end to Israel-Iran conflict in call: Kremlin

LBCI
World News
2025-06-14

Trump says he, Putin agreed Israel-Iran conflict 'should end'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:49

Italy's Meloni condemns killing of journalists in Gaza by Israeli fire

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:33

Trump to chair Gaza meeting in Washington, top US and Israeli diplomats to also meet

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:55

Israeli army says 'evacuation of Gaza City is inevitable'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:44

Israel says targeted Hamas camera in strikes that killed Gaza journalists

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:02

Turkey says Netanyahu's remarks on Armenian genocide bid to distract from Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-19

Tom Barrack meets Lebanese leaders as US-Lebanon talks stall on Hezbollah arms

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-21

Lebanese Parliament Committee secures $40 million for road expansions along Jounieh Highway

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Tom Barrack and the press: US envoy's words ignite debate over diplomatic etiquette

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:54

Lebanese Presidency apologizes after US envoy’s remarks spark backlash

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Between style and statecraft: US envoy Morgan Ortagus lives Beirut life

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Tom Barrack and the press: US envoy's words ignite debate over diplomatic etiquette

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Negotiations await US envoy's decision: Hezbollah disarmament remains a priority for Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:41

US envoy Tom Barrack cancels visit to south Lebanon’s Khiam

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:21

Drone drops leaflets over southern towns warning against Hezbollah-linked figures — state media

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:34

Residents in south Lebanon’s Khiam protest US envoy’s visit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Exclusive state control over arms: The central message of US delegation's visit to Beirut—Key discussions

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More