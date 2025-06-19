At least 47 injured in Israel after Iran missile attack: Rescuers

Middle East News
19-06-2025 | 03:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
At least 47 injured in Israel after Iran missile attack: Rescuers
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
At least 47 injured in Israel after Iran missile attack: Rescuers

Israel's Magen David Adom rescue service said Thursday that at least 47 people were injured in Iran's latest missile strikes, updating an earlier toll and reporting 18 more injured "while running to shelter."

Three people are in serious condition, and two are in moderate condition, an MDA spokesperson said in as statement, adding that "an additional 42 people sustained minor injuries from shrapnel and blast trauma, and 18 civilians were injured while running to shelter."

AFP
 

Middle East News

Injured

Israel

Iran

Missile

Attack

Rescuers

LBCI Next
Gaza rescuers say 18 killed by Israeli fire
Iran's Khamenei 'will be held accountable' over hospital strike: Israeli minister
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-13

Rescuers say seven injured in central Israel after Iran missile attack

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-26

At least 280 injured in Iran port blast: new toll on state media

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-26

At least 115 injured in Iran port blast: New toll on state media

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-13

Iran says at least 95 wounded in Israeli attack

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
05:50

Israeli army strikes inactive nuclear reactor in Arak: Avichay Adraee

LBCI
Middle East News
05:38

Syria made first direct international bank transfer via SWIFT since war: Central bank governor

LBCI
Middle East News
04:45

Israeli army requests $8.5 billion budget increase to cover war losses: LBCI correspondent in Haifa

LBCI
Middle East News
04:44

Tehran: Strike on Soroka Hospital targeted Israeli military base

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:47

US military "prepared to execute" any Trump decisions on war and peace, Hegseth says

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:53

IAEA Director General praises Lebanon's accession to Nuclear Waste Safety Convention

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-29

Lebanon approves financial grants for military personnel starting July 1

LBCI
Middle East News
10:50

Trump says 'patience has already run out' with Iran

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:16

BDL raises withdrawal limits under Circulars 158 and 166

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:11

Potential nuclear risk: Could Israel's Dimona radiation reach Lebanon if targeted?

LBCI
Middle East News
14:05

Iran's IRGC says missile attacks will be 'focused and continuous'

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:12

Speaker Berri meets UN Peacekeeping Chief, reaffirms Lebanon’s commitment to UNIFIL mandate renewal

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:19

MEA cancels flights to Iraq on June 19, 2025

LBCI
Middle East News
07:07

Iran's Khamenei rejects Trump's call for unconditional surrender

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

With US still undecided on direct military intervention, Israel shifts war strategy against Iran

LBCI
Middle East News
13:41

Iran launches hypersonic missiles against Israel in new attack: State TV

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More