Israel-Gaza War Updates
At least 47 injured in Israel after Iran missile attack: Rescuers
Middle East News
19-06-2025 | 03:24
At least 47 injured in Israel after Iran missile attack: Rescuers
Israel's Magen David Adom rescue service said Thursday that at least 47 people were injured in Iran's latest missile strikes, updating an earlier toll and reporting 18 more injured "while running to shelter."
Three people are in serious condition, and two are in moderate condition, an MDA spokesperson said in as statement, adding that "an additional 42 people sustained minor injuries from shrapnel and blast trauma, and 18 civilians were injured while running to shelter."
AFP
Injured
Israel
Iran
Missile
Attack
Rescuers
