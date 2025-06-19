News
Powerful Iran body warns US of 'harsh response' if it intervenes
Middle East News
19-06-2025 | 08:50
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Powerful Iran body warns US of 'harsh response' if it intervenes
A key Iranian body warned the United States on Thursday that any intervention in support of its ally Israel would be met with a "harsh response."
"The criminal American government and its stupid president must know for sure that if they make a mistake and take action against Islamic Iran, they will face a harsh response from the Islamic Republic of Iran," the Guardian Council said in a statement carried by state television.
AFP
Middle East News
Tehran
Iran
United States
Next
ICRC says 'hospitals must be respected' after Iran strike on Israel
Netanyahu: We struck Iran hard, will defend ourselves with full force
Previous
