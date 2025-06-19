'Appalling' to see civilians treated as 'collateral damage' by Iran, Israel: UN

Middle East News
19-06-2025 | 09:59
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
&#39;Appalling&#39; to see civilians treated as &#39;collateral damage&#39; by Iran, Israel: UN
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
'Appalling' to see civilians treated as 'collateral damage' by Iran, Israel: UN

The United Nations said Thursday it was appalled to see civilians being treated as collateral damage in the conflict between Iran and Israel and urged maximum restraint on all sides.

"It is appalling to see how civilians are treated as collateral damage in the conduct of hostilities. Threats and inflammatory rhetoric by senior officials on both sides suggest a worrying intention to inflict harm on civilians," U.N. rights chief Volker Turk said in a statement.

AFP

World News

Middle East News

Civilians

Damage

Iran

Israel

UN

LBCI Next
Israel's Netanyahu says Iran will 'pay heavy price' after hospital strike
Satellite signal disruption hits Iranian state broadcaster
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
11:24

WHO chief says 'attacks on health' in Iran-Israel conflict 'appalling'

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-12

Netanyahu says Israel operation against Iran to 'continue as many days as it takes'

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-15

Cyprus says it has been asked by Iran to convey 'some messages' to Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-13

Israel says Iran crossed 'red lines' after firing missiles at civilians

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
11:57

Prominent Tel Aviv tower faces possible demolition after Iranian missile strike, LBCI correspondent Amal Shehadeh says

LBCI
Middle East News
11:40

Iran held 'direct talks' with US amid intensifying conflict with Israel, diplomats tell Reuters

LBCI
Middle East News
11:24

WHO chief says 'attacks on health' in Iran-Israel conflict 'appalling'

LBCI
Middle East News
11:04

Iran’s IRGC launches massive drone and missile attack on Israeli military targets

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-30

Finance Minister after IMF meeting: Progress in talks, no new taxes

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-11

Pro-Israel rabbi and Trump-linked pastor visit Syria, say peace is possible

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:30

Beirut Judge issues arrest warrant for former Economy Minister Amin Salam

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-06-18

BDL raises withdrawal limits under Circulars 158 and 166

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:11

Potential nuclear risk: Could Israel's Dimona radiation reach Lebanon if targeted?

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:18

US envoy Tom Barrack temporarily takes lead on Lebanon, presses for progress on Hezbollah weapons issue

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:55

US envoy says Hezbollah involvement in Iran-Israel war would be 'very bad decision'

LBCI
Middle East News
14:05

Iran's IRGC says missile attacks will be 'focused and continuous'

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:19

Hezbollah condemns death threats against Iran's Supreme Leader

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:30

Beirut Judge issues arrest warrant for former Economy Minister Amin Salam

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

With US still undecided on direct military intervention, Israel shifts war strategy against Iran

LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:57

Jason Derulo is coming to town! 🎤 Tap to grab your tickets now – before they sell out!

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More