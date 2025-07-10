Israeli strike hits near Gaza medical center as truce talks continue

An Israeli strike hit Palestinians near a medical center in Gaza on Thursday, killing 16, including children and wounding more people, local health authorities said, as ceasefire talks dragged on with no result expected soon.



The strike in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip came as Israeli and Hamas negotiators hold talks with mediators in Qatar over a proposed 60-day ceasefire and hostage release deal aimed at building an agreement on a lasting truce.



Reuters