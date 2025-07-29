News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
30
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Joumhoriyet Noun
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
30
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli military says intercepted 'projectile' launched from Yemen
Middle East News
29-07-2025 | 13:53
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli military says intercepted 'projectile' launched from Yemen
Sirens sounded in several Israeli cities, including Jerusalem, on Tuesday as the military said it identified and intercepted a projectile launched from Yemen, while AFP journalists reported hearing booms over Jerusalem.
"Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas in Israel, a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted by the (Israeli air force)," the military said in a statement.
AFP
Middle East News
Israeli
Military
Intercept
Projectile
Yemen
Next
Gaza disaster reminiscent of Ethiopia, Biafra famines: UN
Hamas must surrender Gaza control, disarm, Palestinian PM says
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-21
Israeli army says intercepted 'projectile' launched from Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-21
Israeli army says intercepted 'projectile' launched from Gaza
0
Middle East News
2025-05-03
Israeli military says it intercepted missile launched from Yemen
Middle East News
2025-05-03
Israeli military says it intercepted missile launched from Yemen
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-26
Israeli military says 'projectile' fired at Israel from Gaza Strip
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-26
Israeli military says 'projectile' fired at Israel from Gaza Strip
0
Middle East News
2025-06-03
Israeli army says missile launched from Yemen intercepted
Middle East News
2025-06-03
Israeli army says missile launched from Yemen intercepted
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:09
Trump says he did not discuss UK plan to recognize Palestinian state with Starmer
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:09
Trump says he did not discuss UK plan to recognize Palestinian state with Starmer
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:29
UK aid has been airdropped into Gaza: PM's office
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:29
UK aid has been airdropped into Gaza: PM's office
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:24
UK says to recognize Palestinian state in September unless Israel acts
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:24
UK says to recognize Palestinian state in September unless Israel acts
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:59
Israeli foreign minister reprimands Netherlands over criticism, ban on ministers
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:59
Israeli foreign minister reprimands Netherlands over criticism, ban on ministers
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-07-27
Attack on DR Congo church kills over 30 people: AFP
World News
2025-07-27
Attack on DR Congo church kills over 30 people: AFP
0
Lebanon News
02:43
Vocational baccalaureate results set for release on Tuesday
Lebanon News
02:43
Vocational baccalaureate results set for release on Tuesday
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Israeli artillery shelling targets neighborhood near Aita al-Shaab, grenade thrown between Yarine and Dhayra
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Israeli artillery shelling targets neighborhood near Aita al-Shaab, grenade thrown between Yarine and Dhayra
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-24
Doha missile attack: Iran's strike on US base surrounded by warnings
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-24
Doha missile attack: Iran's strike on US base surrounded by warnings
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:39
First voluntary Syrian refugee convoy returns from Lebanon through Jdeidet Yabous crossing
Lebanon News
06:39
First voluntary Syrian refugee convoy returns from Lebanon through Jdeidet Yabous crossing
2
Lebanon News
11:23
Fairuz leaves Ziad Rahbani's condolences ceremony—Video
Lebanon News
11:23
Fairuz leaves Ziad Rahbani's condolences ceremony—Video
3
Lebanon Economy
02:15
Fuel prices shift in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:15
Fuel prices shift in Lebanon
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Banking reform law reaches Lebanese Parliament: What it means for depositors
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Banking reform law reaches Lebanese Parliament: What it means for depositors
5
Lebanon News
02:43
Vocational baccalaureate results set for release on Tuesday
Lebanon News
02:43
Vocational baccalaureate results set for release on Tuesday
6
Lebanon News
03:45
Lebanon’s culture minister hails Ziad Rahbani as ‘exceptional talent’
Lebanon News
03:45
Lebanon’s culture minister hails Ziad Rahbani as ‘exceptional talent’
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Return plan takes off: First convoy of Syrian refugees returns from Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Return plan takes off: First convoy of Syrian refugees returns from Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
10:52
Sources to LBCI: Cabinet to discuss exclusive arms possession in next session
Lebanon News
10:52
Sources to LBCI: Cabinet to discuss exclusive arms possession in next session
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More