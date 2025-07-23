Iran says it agrees to visit by IAEA technical team in coming weeks

Middle East News
23-07-2025 | 11:15
High views
Iran says it agrees to visit by IAEA technical team in coming weeks
0min
Iran says it agrees to visit by IAEA technical team in coming weeks

Iran has agreed to allow a technical team from the U.N. nuclear watchdog to visit in the coming weeks to discuss "a new modality" on relations between the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Tehran, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said Wednesday.

"The delegation will come to Iran to discuss the modality, not to go to the (nuclear) sites," he told reporters during a visit to New York.


Reuters
 

Middle East News

Iran

Visit

IAEA

Technical

Team

Turkey wants SDF to prove commitment to agreement with Damascus
US envoy urges Syria's Sharaa to revise policy or risk fragmentation
