Iran says it agrees to visit by IAEA technical team in coming weeks

Iran has agreed to allow a technical team from the U.N. nuclear watchdog to visit in the coming weeks to discuss "a new modality" on relations between the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Tehran, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said Wednesday.



"The delegation will come to Iran to discuss the modality, not to go to the (nuclear) sites," he told reporters during a visit to New York.





Reuters