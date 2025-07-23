News
Iran says it agrees to visit by IAEA technical team in coming weeks
Middle East News
23-07-2025 | 11:15
Iran says it agrees to visit by IAEA technical team in coming weeks
Iran has agreed to allow a technical team from the U.N. nuclear watchdog to visit in the coming weeks to discuss "a new modality" on relations between the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Tehran, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said Wednesday.
"The delegation will come to Iran to discuss the modality, not to go to the (nuclear) sites," he told reporters during a visit to New York.
Reuters
Middle East News
Iran
Visit
IAEA
Technical
Team
Next
Turkey wants SDF to prove commitment to agreement with Damascus
US envoy urges Syria's Sharaa to revise policy or risk fragmentation
Previous
