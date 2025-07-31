Syrian FM to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday: LBCI sources

Middle East News
31-07-2025 | 07:47
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Syrian FM to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday: LBCI sources
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Syrian FM to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday: LBCI sources

Sources told LBCI that Syria's Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani is scheduled to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday.

Middle East News

Syria

Foreign Minister

Russia

President

Vladimir Putin

LBCI Next
Trump's envoy Witkoff heads to Israel for Gaza aid, ceasefire push
Large fire reported at Qaem hospital in Iran's Mashhad
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:37

Germany to respond to any unilateral Israeli moves on Palestinian territories: Minister

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:32

Lebanese President meets US CENTCOM chief

LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:51

Microsoft valuation surges above $4 trillion as AI lifts stocks

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:25

Lebanese Army Commander meets US CENTCOM chief to discuss military cooperation

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:37

Germany to respond to any unilateral Israeli moves on Palestinian territories: Minister

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:03

Portugal to consider recognizing Palestinian state in September: PM

LBCI
World News
08:00

Russia, Syria to bolster ties, review Assad-era agreements

LBCI
Middle East News
07:58

Trump's envoy Witkoff heads to Israel for Gaza aid, ceasefire push

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-20

Equal rules for all banks: Lebanon's central bank seeks fast-track solution to return billions in trapped deposits

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-18

Former Iranian Minister calls for full Iranian control over Strait of Hormuz

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-27

Death toll from Iran port blast rises to 25: Media

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-05

Israeli army says it’s preparing to strike infrastructure targets in Beirut’s southern suburbs

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:33

Bahaa Hariri to LBCI upon arrival in Beirut: Lebanon needs honest and loyal people

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Pressure mounts on Lebanon to resolve Hezbollah weapons issue as US and France push for action

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:01

President Aoun unveils US proposal, demands disarmament of armed groups and Israeli pullback

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:03

Israeli forces reinforce positions in Lebanon, plan for long-term presence

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:07

Hezbollah’s Qassem: We will not surrender our weapons, ceasefire applies only south of the Litani River

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:54

Lebanese trap shooter Ray Bassil to represent Qatar in upcoming international competitions: LBCI sources

LBCI
Middle East News
15:07

US imposes sanctions on shipping empire tied to Iranian leaders

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:52

Speaker Berri hails Lebanese Army on 80th anniversary as pillar of national unity and security

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More