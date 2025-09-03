Netanyahu slams Belgium PM as 'weak' after move to recognize Palestinian state

03-09-2025 | 09:49
Netanyahu slams Belgium PM as 'weak' after move to recognize Palestinian state
Netanyahu slams Belgium PM as 'weak' after move to recognize Palestinian state

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called his Belgian counterpart a "weak leader" on Wednesday, a day after Belgium announced it would recognize Palestine as a state.

"Belgian Prime Minister (Bart) de Wever is a weak leader who seeks to appease Islamic terrorism by sacrificing Israel. He wants to feed the terrorist crocodile before it devours Belgium," Netanyahu's office said in a post on its official X account.

AFP

World News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu

Belgium

Recognition

Palestine

