Moroccan feminist gets 30 months in jail for blasphemy: Lawyer
Middle East News
03-09-2025 | 15:46
Moroccan feminist gets 30 months in jail for blasphemy: Lawyer
A Moroccan court on Wednesday sentenced activist Ibtissame Lachgar to 30 months behind bars for "offending Islam", her lawyer told AFP, adding that the defense plans to appeal the verdict.
Lachgar, a 50-year-old clinical psychologist and feminist, was arrested last month after posting online a picture of herself wearing a T-shirt with the word "Allah" in Arabic followed by "is lesbian."
AFP
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Lost evidence and conflicting accounts deepen Imam Musa al-Sadr mystery—the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Lost evidence and conflicting accounts deepen Imam Musa al-Sadr mystery—the details
