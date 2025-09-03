Moroccan feminist gets 30 months in jail for blasphemy: Lawyer

Middle East News
03-09-2025 | 15:46
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Moroccan feminist gets 30 months in jail for blasphemy: Lawyer
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Moroccan feminist gets 30 months in jail for blasphemy: Lawyer

A Moroccan court on Wednesday sentenced activist Ibtissame Lachgar to 30 months behind bars for "offending Islam", her lawyer told AFP, adding that the defense plans to appeal the verdict.

Lachgar, a 50-year-old clinical psychologist and feminist, was arrested last month after posting online a picture of herself wearing a T-shirt with the word "Allah" in Arabic followed by "is lesbian."

AFP

Middle East News

Morocca

Feminist

Jail

Blasphemy

LBCI Next
Israeli military says intercepts missile launched from Yemen
Israeli 'annexation' cannot halt push for Palestinian state recognition: Macron
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-25

Lebanese Georges Abdallah lands in Beirut after 40 years in French jail

LBCI
World News
2025-06-24

Algeria prosecution seeks 10 years jail for writer Sansal on appeal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-27

Jordan, UAE drop aid into Gaza in first airdrop in months: Reuters

LBCI
World News
2025-08-04

EU to suspend US tariff countermeasures for 6 months

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:58

Lost evidence and conflicting accounts deepen Imam Musa al-Sadr mystery—the details

LBCI
Middle East News
12:31

Israeli army says tracked missile fired from Yemen, working to intercept it

LBCI
Middle East News
11:24

IAEA says Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium increased ahead of Israeli strike

LBCI
Middle East News
11:16

IAEA says Iran suspending cooperation with agency is 'deeply regrettable'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-06

Eid al-Adha under fire: Israel's Beirut strikes seen as signal to Washington

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-25

Lebanese government offices to close on September 4 for Prophet Muhammad's birthday

LBCI
World News
2025-05-07

Cardinals take oath of secrecy before conclave: Vatican

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-08

Tune in for exclusive LBCI interview with US envoy Tom Barrack

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:15

Israeli airstrikes hit multiple villages in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:47

UNIFIL says Israel dropped four bombs near troops in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Hezbollah-Amal bloc expected as Cabinet examines weapons consolidation plan

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:19

Passenger traffic at Beirut Airport surges nearly 40% in August

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:11

Israeli army claims airstrike targets Hezbollah site in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:50

Israeli airstrike targets building between Kharayeb and Zrariyeh, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:40

Israeli army claims striking Hezbollah sites in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:58

Lost evidence and conflicting accounts deepen Imam Musa al-Sadr mystery—the details

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More