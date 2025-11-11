Turkish prosecutor seeks 2,000-year jail term for Istanbul mayor Imamoglu in graft case

11-11-2025 | 08:20
Turkish prosecutor seeks 2,000-year jail term for Istanbul mayor Imamoglu in graft case
Turkish prosecutor seeks 2,000-year jail term for Istanbul mayor Imamoglu in graft case

A Turkish prosecutor has demanded a prison sentence of more than 2,000 years for jailed Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu for allegedly leading a vast corruption network that cost the state billions of lira, according to an indictment seen by Reuters.

Imamoglu, who is President Tayyip Erdogan's main political rival undefined, has previously denied all the accusations against him and said they are politically motivated undefined.

Istanbul Chief Prosecutor Akin Gurlek announced the indictment at a press conference on Tuesday, saying it names 402 suspects, including Imamoglu, and accuses them of forming a criminal organization, bribery, fraud and bid-rigging.

Gurlek said the network caused 160 billion lira ($3.8 billion) in losses to the Turkish state over a 10-year period.

The more than 4,000-page indictment includes an organization chart that portrays Imamoglu as the founder and head of the criminal group.

It cites findings by the Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK), expert analyses, and digital and video evidence, and alleges that several businesspeople were coerced into paying bribes through a secret fund operating within the municipality.


Reuters
 

Middle East News

Turkey

Prosecutor

Jail

Term

Istanbul

Mayor

Imamoglu

Graft

Case

