Israel FM says no Macron visit unless France drops Palestinian state recognition
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04-09-2025 | 12:47
Israel's foreign minister said Thursday that his government would not agree to a visit by French President Emmanuel Macron so long as Paris plans to recognize a Palestinian state.
A statement from Israel's foreign ministry said Gideon Saar told France's top diplomat Jean-Noel Barrot in a phone call that "there is no room" for a presidential visit "as long as France persists in its initiative and efforts that harm Israel's interests."
Paris should "reconsider its initiative" to recognize a Palestinian state later this month, Saar said according to the statement, arguing that such a move would undermine regional stability and harm "Israel's national and security interests."
AFP
