News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Mass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel air force intercepts three drones launched from Yemen: Military
Middle East News
07-09-2025 | 07:34
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel air force intercepts three drones launched from Yemen: Military
The Israeli military said it intercepted on Sunday three drones launched from Yemen, whose Houthi rebels have vowed to avenge the killing of their prime minister in an Israeli airstrike last month.
"A short while ago, the Israeli air force intercepted three UAVs that made their way from Yemen," the military said in a statement, adding that two were downed before entering Israeli airspace. It did not specify what happened to the third drone.
AFP
Middle East News
Israel
Army
Yemen
Drones
Houthis
Next
Israel says drone launched from Yemen struck arrivals hall at Ramon Airport
Israeli FM says Gaza war could end if hostages released, Hamas lay down arms
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-09-03
Israeli military says intercepts missile launched from Yemen
Middle East News
2025-09-03
Israeli military says intercepts missile launched from Yemen
0
Middle East News
2025-07-29
Israeli military says intercepted 'projectile' launched from Yemen
Middle East News
2025-07-29
Israeli military says intercepted 'projectile' launched from Yemen
0
Middle East News
2025-08-05
Israel intercepts Houthi missile fired from Yemen
Middle East News
2025-08-05
Israel intercepts Houthi missile fired from Yemen
0
Middle East News
2025-06-23
Israel says air defenses intercept missiles launched from Iran
Middle East News
2025-06-23
Israel says air defenses intercept missiles launched from Iran
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:48
Israel's military spokesperson issues evacuation warning for residents in Gaza City
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:48
Israel's military spokesperson issues evacuation warning for residents in Gaza City
0
Middle East News
09:23
Israel says drone launched from Yemen struck arrivals hall at Ramon Airport
Middle East News
09:23
Israel says drone launched from Yemen struck arrivals hall at Ramon Airport
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:17
Israeli FM says Gaza war could end if hostages released, Hamas lay down arms
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:17
Israeli FM says Gaza war could end if hostages released, Hamas lay down arms
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-06
Israel strike destroys another Gaza City high-rise: Witnesses
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-06
Israel strike destroys another Gaza City high-rise: Witnesses
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-02
Wildfire threatens homes and church in Ain al-Haour, Chouf
Lebanon News
2025-08-02
Wildfire threatens homes and church in Ain al-Haour, Chouf
0
World News
09:16
UK police say almost 900 arrests made at Palestine Action demo
World News
09:16
UK police say almost 900 arrests made at Palestine Action demo
0
Middle East News
2025-08-17
Syrian President says the next struggle is to unify the country through dialogue
Middle East News
2025-08-17
Syrian President says the next struggle is to unify the country through dialogue
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-08-01
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2025-08-01
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Arms collection roadmap: Lebanese Army maps out multi-stage disarmament plan—Key phases
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Arms collection roadmap: Lebanese Army maps out multi-stage disarmament plan—Key phases
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
A win for stability: Lebanon steps away from civil strife
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
A win for stability: Lebanon steps away from civil strife
3
Lebanon News
07:17
US envoy, top admiral assess southern Lebanon border by army helicopter
Lebanon News
07:17
US envoy, top admiral assess southern Lebanon border by army helicopter
4
Lebanon News
07:08
US envoy Morgan Ortagus arrives in Beirut
Lebanon News
07:08
US envoy Morgan Ortagus arrives in Beirut
5
World News
04:37
Pope officially declares Italian teen Carlo Acutis a saint
World News
04:37
Pope officially declares Italian teen Carlo Acutis a saint
6
Lebanon News
05:49
FM Rajji thanks France for UNIFIL renewal, Paris pledges support for army and reconstruction plans
Lebanon News
05:49
FM Rajji thanks France for UNIFIL renewal, Paris pledges support for army and reconstruction plans
7
Lebanon News
12:40
UNIFIL launches education support project in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:40
UNIFIL launches education support project in South Lebanon
8
World News
02:50
Japan PM decides to quit as opponents seek leadership election
World News
02:50
Japan PM decides to quit as opponents seek leadership election
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More