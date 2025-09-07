Israel air force intercepts three drones launched from Yemen: Military

Middle East News
07-09-2025 | 07:34
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel air force intercepts three drones launched from Yemen: Military
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israel air force intercepts three drones launched from Yemen: Military

The Israeli military said it intercepted on Sunday three drones launched from Yemen, whose Houthi rebels have vowed to avenge the killing of their prime minister in an Israeli airstrike last month.

"A short while ago, the Israeli air force intercepted three UAVs that made their way from Yemen," the military said in a statement, adding that two were downed before entering Israeli airspace. It did not specify what happened to the third drone.

AFP

Middle East News

Israel

Army

Yemen

Drones

Houthis

LBCI Next
Israel says drone launched from Yemen struck arrivals hall at Ramon Airport
Israeli FM says Gaza war could end if hostages released, Hamas lay down arms
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-03

Israeli military says intercepts missile launched from Yemen

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-07-29

Israeli military says intercepted 'projectile' launched from Yemen

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-08-05

Israel intercepts Houthi missile fired from Yemen

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-23

Israel says air defenses intercept missiles launched from Iran

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:48

Israel's military spokesperson issues evacuation warning for residents in Gaza City

LBCI
Middle East News
09:23

Israel says drone launched from Yemen struck arrivals hall at Ramon Airport

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:17

Israeli FM says Gaza war could end if hostages released, Hamas lay down arms

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-06

Israel strike destroys another Gaza City high-rise: Witnesses

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-02

Wildfire threatens homes and church in Ain al-Haour, Chouf

LBCI
World News
09:16

UK police say almost 900 arrests made at Palestine Action demo

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-08-17

Syrian President says the next struggle is to unify the country through dialogue

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-08-01

Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More