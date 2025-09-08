EU condemns Jerusalem shooting, says shows need for ceasefire

08-09-2025 | 07:40
EU condemns Jerusalem shooting, says shows need for ceasefire
0min
EU condemns Jerusalem shooting, says shows need for ceasefire

The EU on Monday condemned a deadly shooting by Palestinian gunmen at a bus stop in east Jerusalem, and said it underscored the urgent need for a ceasefire as Israel wages war in Gaza.

"We condemn this attack, as we condemn all loss of lives," European Union spokesman Anouar El Anouni said. "We call for de-escalation, and this shows how necessary and critical a ceasefire is.

"Civilians on both sides, both Palestinians and Israelis, have suffered for far too long and far too much. And this must end now, and it is high time to break this cycle of violence."

AFP

