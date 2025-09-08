Israel has accepted Trump's Gaza ceasefire proposal: FM

Israel-Gaza War Updates
08-09-2025 | 07:29
Israel has accepted Trump's Gaza ceasefire proposal: FM
Israel has accepted Trump's Gaza ceasefire proposal: FM

Israel has accepted a Gaza ceasefire proposal from U.S. President Donald Trump, Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said on Monday.

Speaking at a press conference with his Hungarian counterpart in Budapest, Saar said that Israel was ready to accept a full deal ending the war that would include the release of hostages and Hamas laying down its arms.


Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Trump

Gaza

US

Ceasefire

Proposal

FM

